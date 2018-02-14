A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say.
A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say. WTKR
A 68-year-old man found dead Saturday in his Newport News, Virginia, home may have been dead for years, police say. WTKR

National

His corpse sat in his home for years, cops say. Neighbors thought he was ‘secluded’

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 14, 2018 12:12 PM

Their 68-year-old neighbor didn’t get out much, according to Newport News, Virginia, residents.

“He was very secluded,” a neighbor told WTKR. “He didn’t want to be bothered with a bunch of people.”

On Saturday, police found out why. He had been dead for “multiple years,” Officer Brandon Maynard, Newport News police spokesman, told the Daily Press. Police had gone to the home after being asked to check on the man’s welfare and found his body inside.

There were no signs of foul play, and his death does not appear to be suspicious, reported WAVY.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We didn’t smell anything,” a neighbor told WTVR. “Nothing was off.”

Neighbors told WTKR they thought the man, who lived alone but had family in California, had moved away or had entered a nursing home. One neighbor said he had last seen the man two years ago. Court documents identify the homeowner as Charles Rafkind, 68, the station reported.

More Videos

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Pause
Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio 1:55

Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs 1:12

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest 0:45

Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 1:34

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:31

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 0:59

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 3:30

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says an anonymous tip came in about a man's body at 2808 Columbus Road in Macon, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Liz FabianThe Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood 1:52

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

Pause
Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio 1:55

Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs 1:12

This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest 0:45

Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 1:34

Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:16

A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:31

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 0:59

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 3:30

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

One climber dead after fall, others stranded on Mount Hood

View More Video