‘This is what black people have to deal with.’ Applebee’s admits to racial profiling

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:55 Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio Pause 1:12 This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs 0:45 Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest 1:34 Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try 0:16 A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss 0:31 Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:59 Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A St. Louis woman says she and her friend were racially profiled at an Independence Applebee’s restaurant when staff accused them of leaving without paying their bill. Video courtesy of Alexis Brison

A St. Louis woman says she and her friend were racially profiled at an Independence Applebee’s restaurant when staff accused them of leaving without paying their bill. Video courtesy of Alexis Brison