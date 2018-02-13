National

The babysitter lied. The naked man in little girl’s bedroom was no bad dream.

By Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

February 13, 2018 10:03 AM

When a 7-year-old girl woke up horrified to find a strange man in her room, the babysitter told her it was just a bad dream.

The babysitter was lying.

What she and that man were up to was more in the realm of a nightmare.

In exchange for money, the babysitter, 46-year-old Stefanie Larsen of Wichita, allowed the man to set up a video camera in the girl’s room.

And what ended up on that video camera will land Larsen in federal prison for a very long time.

“... a series of videos depicting that individual masturbating in the presence of the child, touching the child's head with his penis, and attempting to remove the child's clothes,” according to the terms of a plea agreement between Larsen and federal prosecutors.

Larsen has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to a charge of production of child pornography.

Under terms of the plea agreement, lawyers will recommend a sentence of 17 years and six months in prison.

When the little girl didn’t believe Larsen’s bad dream lie, Larsen told her that the man was her “retarded brother” who sometimes walked around naked, according to the plea agreement.

The man Larsen admitted helping, Bill Raymond, 55, is also serving a sentence of 17 years and six months, after pleading guilty to possessing and transporting child pornography.

Sentencing for Larsen is scheduled for April 25.

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

