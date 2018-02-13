The babysitter lied. The naked man in little girl’s bedroom was no bad dream.

1:55 Woman reunites with lost wedding dress in Ohio Pause

1:12 This Mardi Gras party is for the dogs

0:45 Video shows train passenger trying to set himself on fire during arrest

1:34 Who said animals can't be Olympians? Red Pandas give bobsledding a try

0:16 A bet's a bet: Patriots fan lets cousin pelt him with paintballs after Super Bowl loss

0:31 Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

0:59 Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport