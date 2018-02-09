They were about to eat a Little Caesars pizza — until seeing ‘doo-doo looking stuff’

Pizza toppings can prove to be a contentious topic for many. Some love pineapple on their pizza, for example, while others absolutely hate it.
But one Indiana couple say they received an unexpected ingredient in their Little Caesars pizza that no one wants: mouse poop. Johnathan McNeil told Fox 59 that his girlfriend checked out their pizza once they left the fast food joint on Tuesday and noticed “doo-doo looking stuff.”
He took the pizza back, according to the Indianapolis Star, and alerted police about the alleged crappy crust prepared at the 2181 N. Meridian St. location in Indianapolis.
McNeil posted two pictures of the pizza on Facebook.
Derek Trackwell, a Marion County Health Department supervisor, said a lab test confirmed that mouse droppings were in the pizza.
“There was a good amount. It was very obvious that there were numerous mouse droppings in the pizza,” he told the Star. “It’s not very often that we run into that amount of evidence of mouse droppings in a food product.”
“Fortunately,” he continued, “they did not consume any of it.”
The Little Caesars had its license suspended Tuesday by state health inspectors, who said the pizza shop brought in an exterminator and sanitized the entire restaurant before it reopened on Wednesday, according to ABC6.
“They cooperated with us, they worked with us … they cleaned everything they needed to do,” Janelle Kaufman, from the county health department, told Fox59.
The pizza shop will be monitored more carefully by health officials in the future, ABC6 reported. All three outlets reported that management at the Little Caesars declined to comment.
McNeil told Fox59 that this experience proves “people should check their food and be very cautious about what they’re eating.”
