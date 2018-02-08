He burglarized a neighbor, and when she took back her TV, he called 911, police say

0:31 Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building Pause

0:59 Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

1:23 Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

3:30 MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

1:07 Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway

0:32 Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

1:31 Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer

1:19 Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

1:41 2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision