National

He burglarized a neighbor, and when she took back her TV, he called 911, police say

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

February 08, 2018 10:11 AM

When his neighbor walked off with a television he’d recently acquired, Jason M. Tschanz called 911.

But when a Spokane Valley, Wash., deputy discovered that the woman had reclaimed a TV that Tschanz had stolen from her, he was the one who ended up in handcuffs, according to the Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Department.

Tschanz, 46, told the deputy who responded to his 911 call on Sunday afternoon that he had purchased a television, Xbox and other items from a neighbor shortly before the man went to jail. Tschanz said the neighbor’s girlfriend had come to his apartment earlier Sunday while he was away and took back the television, deputies said.

The woman, however, told the deputy that she and her boyfriend had caught Tschanz trying to break into their apartment a few weeks earlier. After going out for a few hours earlier Sunday, she had returned and found the television and other items missing, officers said. She went to Tschanz’s apartment, where his daughter let her in, and took back the television.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Her boyfriend, still in jail, also confirmed to the deputy that he had not sold anything to Tschanz, according to the Sheriff’s Department. After further questioning, Tschanz admitted stealing the TV and other items, the rest of which were also recovered from his apartment, deputies said. He was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary.

More Videos

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:31

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

Pause
Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 0:59

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 3:30

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:07

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer 1:31

Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:19

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

How an alt-right leader used a lie to climb the ranks 20:42

How an alt-right leader used a lie to climb the ranks

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Nicole L. CvetnicMcClatchy

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building 0:31

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

Pause
Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference? 0:59

Hemp or marijuana: What's the difference?

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day 1:23

Fast food commitment: Man pokes fun at college National Signing Day

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport 3:30

MS-13: The homegrown gang Trump wants to deport

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway 1:07

Drone video shows massive vehicle pile-up on Missouri highway

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test 0:32

Smoke billows from SpaceX Falcon Heavy during test

Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer 1:31

Knife wielding suspect shot dead after lunging at an officer

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire 1:19

Dog tries to sneak pancakes, starts house fire

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision 1:41

2 dead and more than 100 wounded: What happened during the South Carolina train collision

How an alt-right leader used a lie to climb the ranks 20:42

How an alt-right leader used a lie to climb the ranks

Pregnant teen beaten, robbed in NYC apartment building

View More Video