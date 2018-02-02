Larry Nassar nearly attacked in court room by father of three victims, video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:02 Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court Pause 1:36 Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 0:42 See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 1:37 Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 4:38 Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 0:39 One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 2:29 Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness 3:34 ‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 0:28 Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:10 Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

