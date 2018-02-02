Larry Nassar nearly attacked in court room by father of three victims, video shows

More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Pause
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness 2:29

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP
On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

National

Larry Nassar nearly attacked in court room by father of three victims, video shows

By The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 09:54 AM

A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former sports doctor Friday during a court hearing in Michigan.

After two of his daughters spoke, the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge for "five minutes" in a locked room with Nassar. The judge said she couldn't do that. He then asked for one minute, and later said he was a "distraught father."

The judge cautioned Margraves after he called Nassar a profanity. The father then rushed at Nassar, though he was quickly tackled by bailiffs. Two of his daughters had given statements earlier in court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to "use your words" and that violence "is not helping your children."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident came during the third and final sentencing hearing for Nassar on sexual abuse charges. The charges in this case focus on his work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club.

More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward to say Nassar abused them under the guise of medical treatment.

More victims are expected to speak. The proceedings are likely to extend into next week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court 1:02

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

Pause
Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach 0:42

See the beautiful, massive super blue blood moon set over Shell Beach

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA 4:38

Explorer 1: How America's first satellite helped create NASA

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness 2:29

Rubio defends message of unity amid divisiveness

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas 3:34

‘Puppy Bowl XIV’ casts a sloth, spotlights rescue pups from hurricane-devastated areas

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off 0:10

Disney park turns into house of horrors after animatronic's head falls off

Victim's father tries to attack Larry Nassar in court

View More Video