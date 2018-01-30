These politicians are taking a pass on Trump’s first State of the Union

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:32 Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages Pause 0:38 Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day 4:53 What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 0:14 Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Philadelphia 0:42 Jealous golden retriever watches other lucky dogs on TV marching in Patriots' Super Bowl rally 0:33 This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car 0:54 Popular fitness model kicked off plane 3:34 Everyone needs 'a boyfriend as loyal as Dirk is to the Mavericks,' says woman after surgery 1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:56 Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP

The stock market is soaring, smashing record after record. The unemployment rate has ticked downward. Some categories of violent crime are down, too. But more U.S. troops are stationed in war zones. More people are dying of drug overdoses. More people think race relations have gotten worse under Trump. A statistical deep dive into the state of the union before President Trump offers his own assessment on Tuesday night. AP