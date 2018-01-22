Jealous golden retriever watches other lucky dogs on TV marching in Patriots' Super Bowl rally

More Videos

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Everyone needs 'a boyfriend as loyal as Dirk is to the Mavericks,' says woman after surgery

Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Philadelphia

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Judge sentences former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

Popular fitness model kicked off plane

Jen Selter, a fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers, was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.

This Dog Can't Stop Singing Along to U2 Songs in the Car

Washington-based reporter Hayle Byrd has shared a series of videos to Twitter, the latest on January 25, showing how Skippy enjoys riding along in her father Billy’s car, all the way down in Florida, while singing to orchestral versions of songs from the Irish rock legends. All while sitting inside Billy’s hoody.

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Shooting at high school in Kentucky, two dead

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least two person was killed and nineteenth people injured were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing

Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.