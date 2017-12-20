Officers suffer ‘substantial bites’ while trying to subdue man in Texas

More Videos

Bears burned in California wildfires treated with fish skin bandages

Brutal beating young Muslim by schoolgirls in Florida

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in Philadelphia

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Don't hand fake pee to this guy

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Two adult female bears whose paws suffered burns during December’s California wildfires underwent treatment for their injuries, involving the application of sterilized fish skin to the affected areas. The two bears, one of which was pregnant, along with a young mountain lion with less severe burns, were treated by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) after the Thomas Fire burned through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least two person was killed and nineteenth people injured were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.