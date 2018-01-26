Man leaned out of car asking teen for sex, cops say. Mom used Facebook to find him.

At first, police said “no crime was committed” after a 14-year-old girl in San Antonio, Texas, reported being propositioned by an adult man.
The girl was on her way to school on Jan. 22 when Rafael Lopez Villegas, 38, pulled up and offered her a ride, she said. But that wasn’t all Villegas had to say, according to the girl: He also asked her to perform a sex act on him, the girl’s mother, Celene Isaac, wrote on Facebook in a post that has been shared more than 2,500 times.
“She said his body was practically hanging out of his door and his tires were on the sidewalk,” Isaac wrote.
The girl started to scream after Villegas propositioned her, Isaac said, and a nearby witness came to help. That witness was able to capture pictures of the suspect, KSAT reports, which the girl’s mother then shared on Facebook.
But even as the post spread across Facebook, Isaac told KENS on Jan. 24 — two days after the alleged solicitation — that police were not planning to act on the incident. By this point, she had posted the man’s likeness, license plate number and even his name on social media in posts that went viral.
“Unless he makes physical contact with her, nothing can be done,” Isaac told the TV station. “I think that's just horrible because he tried to approach her in a sexual manner.”
The North East Independent School District even sent a letter to parents warning them about the incident. A day later, however, spokesperson Aubrey Chancelor told KENS something else altogether.
“Yesterday a letter was sent home about a man who appeared to be following several students. Since then, we have identified that individual and he is an NEISD parent who has children at more than one school in the District,” Chancelor told the TV station. “Police met with the individual and determined no crime was committed.”
But that determination had changed by the end of the week, the San Antonio Express-News reports: Police arrested Villegas on Friday during a traffic stop near his home after an arrest warrant was issued in connection with the accusations.
Villegas will be charged with solicitation of a minor, Fox San Antonio reports.
Police told the Express-News that Villegas could be responsible for two separate but similar encounters with teenage girls, though he has not been charged in either case.
“Anytime you make this sort of comment, a request or demand of a child, it qualifies as solicitation of a minor,” Officer Doug Greene, a San Antonio Police Department spokesman, told the newspaper.
The alleged victim’s mother expressed relief after the arrest.
“I’m happy that he’s not going to be able to do this to other kid,” Isaac told KSAT.
The school district also released a statement Friday, thanking the girl for taking the incident seriously.
“We applaud our students for coming forward and speaking out,” the school districrt said in a statement, according to KSAT. “As soon as the first incident was reported on Monday, we informed our community that this individual was allegedly asking students for rides.”
