The guy who played Barney is now a tantric sex therapist for 30 ‘goddesses’

1:59 What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Pause

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

1:49 In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

0:30 Milwaukee Bucks troll Toronto Raptors with "Barney" theme song during introductions

2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

1:54 Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

0:56 Dad films 'critters' swarming for meat after feasting on teen's leg

3:20 Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?

0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'