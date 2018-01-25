The guy who played Barney is now a tantric sex therapist for 30 ‘goddesses’

In a new interview, Vice caught up with David Joyner, the man who played the lovable purple dinosaur Barney for a decade, and discovered that he’s still all about the lovin’.
Three years after his Barney gig ended in 2001, Joyner became a tantric sex therapist and spiritual healer.
Now he wears way less clothing than a bulky, 70-pound dinosaur get-up for work.
According to Vice, the 54-year-old Joyner charges female clients $350 for a three- to four- hour session that includes chakra balancing, a bath, a massage and cosmic, “mind-blowing orgasms.”
The guy who used to sing “I love you, you love me” as a dinosaur has about 30 clients — he calls them “goddesses” — and unblocks the energy of two to four women a week, he told Vice. He has no male clients.
Joyner was the star of “Barney & Friends” from 1991 to 2001. The show ended in 2010.
When he left the show he moved to Los Angeles, where he continued to act, according to People magazine.
He’s been on “Shameless,” “That ’70s Show,” “24” and “The Young and the Restless.” He also graduated from ITT Technical Institute, according to Vice, and worked as a software analyst for Texas Instruments.
He told Vice he found a connection between being Barney and the meditative skills called upon in this slow form of sex that has roots in Buddhism and Hinduism.
He used his tantra training to survive the long, hot, sweaty days on set inside the Barney costume, where it could get up to 120 degrees, he told Vice. The focus helped him maintain what he called “an abundance of joy.”
He feels he was meant to be Barney and believes it was no accident that he got the gig.
“The energy I brought up (while) in the costume is based on the foundation of tantra, which is love,” he said.
“Everything stems, grows, and evolves from love. Even when you have emotionally blocked energy, the best way to remove it is to remove it with love, and then replace it with God’s divine love. Love heals and allows you to continue to grow.”
He said that before he would put on the Barney costume he would pray “and ask God to allow his loving divine spirit to flow through me through the costume and let that draw the kids. That energy would always draw them in.
“Children are more connected spiritually than (adults). A lot of times when I see infants and I’m out and about at the grocery store or whatever, they start staring at me. I make the joke, ‘You know who I am.’”
Stephen White, the head writer of the PBS show from 1992 to 2005, told Vice he knew Joyner was a “very spiritual guy.”
“When I found out the detail of what’s involved in tantra, I was surprised,” White said. “I thought it was an interesting transition for Barney.
“It’s kind of still the ‘I love you, you love me’ deal, but different. I don’t judge or anything, but that’s a side of David I didn’t know.”
Barney is never far from Joyner’s mind.
“Barney was beautiful,” he told Business Insider last year. “Barney was very, very good to me. I loved being Barney. I loved everything about being Barney. But that chapter is gone.”
