What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal? 3:20

Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 2:45

Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:01

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies 1:54

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Video of groomer abusing dog goes viral 0:58

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Florida street 0:42

More than 60 animals rescued from Puerto Rico, flown to Maryland

More than 60 animals were transported from Puerto Rico to Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on January 20 by Washington-based Lucky Dog Animal Rescue. The rescue team traveled on Southwest Airlines to bring relief supplies to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and also bring back 62 dogs and cats in the hope they would be adopted. Some of the smaller animals were put in special crates for the journey to Maryland, while others were treated with some special cuddles to keep them calm during the flight. One pup even got to experience some time in the cockpit.

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

A fatal school shooting occurred at Marshall County High School on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Benton, Ky. At least two person was killed and nineteenth people injured were taken to hospitals, some by helicopter. Police said a suspect was apprehended and the school was locked down.

Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Northern Texas experienced its coldest morning in seven years, according to local reports, before temperatures climbed in the afternoon. This video shows a ranger at the Fairfield Lake State Park demonstrating how cold conditions were by shaking a bottle and watching the water inside begin to freeze instantly.