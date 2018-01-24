Toys ‘R’ Us announces the closure of up to 182 U.S. stores

Searching for toys might have just gotten a little harder.
Toys “R” Us announced Tuesday in a court filing that it would be shuttering up to 182 stores across the U.S., a few months after the company declared bankruptcy in September, according to CNN.
That means it will be closing around 20 percent of its stores nationwide, CNBC reported. But the closures aren’t immediate: they are currently scheduled to be shut down between early February and mid-April.
There will also be a special sale, likely starting in February, that will coincide with those stores going out of business, according to WGME.
Never miss a local story.
“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company," Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a memo to customers.
Toys “R” Us has seen a 7 percent drop in sales at its U.S. stores in the quarter that ended in October, CNN reported. But stores outside the U.S. are not affected by this slate of closures, Toys "R" Us Canada President Melanie Teed-Murch said in a statement.
However, a store isn't definitely closing just because it's on this list — the company said some locations could remain open if they are able to get more affordable leases, per USA Today.
Here’s a full list of the stores set to be closed.
- Tuscaloosa 2600 McFarland Blvd. East Alabama
- Birmingham 335 Summit Boulevard, Alabama
- Yuma 801 W. 32nd Street Arizona
- Paradise Valley 12801 North Tatum Blvd. Arizona
- Scottsdale 9139 Indian Bend Rd. Arizona
- Tucson 4619 N. Oracle Rd Arizona
- Scottsdale 7000 E. Mayo Blvd Arizona
- Mesa US 60 and Signal Butte Rd Arizona
- Little Rock 2616 S. Shackleford Rd Arkansas
- Indio 42500 Jackson St. California
- Simi Valley 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way California
- Santa Clarita 26573 Carl Boyer Dr. California
- Covina 960 Lakes Drive California
- Puente Hills 1600 S. Azusa Ave. California
- Brea 2575 E. Imperial Highway California
- Westminster 530 Westminster Mall California
- Torrance 20120 Hawthorne Blvd. California
- Riverside 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S. California
- Yuba City 700 "A" Onstott Rd. California
- Folsom 2785 E. Bidwell St. California
- Pinole 1330 Fitzgerald California
- Pittsburg 4505 Century Blvd. California
- San Rafael 600 Francisco Blvd. CA
- Brentwood 5461 Lone Tree Way California
- Fairfield 1400 Gateway Blvd California
- Emeryville 3938 Horton California
- E. San Jose 2179 Monterey Hwy California
- San Jose / Almade865 Blossom Hill Road California
- Fresno 3520 W. Shaw Ave. California
- Union City 31250 Court House Drive California
- Stockton 10640 Trinity Pkwy California
- Santa Ana 3900 Bristol Street California
- Corona 3665 Grand Oaks California
- Mission Bay 1240 W. Morena Blvd. California
- Mira Mesa 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd. California
- Vista 1990 University Drive California
- Aurora 1150 S. Ironton Colorado
- North Haven 376 North Universal Drive Connecticut
- Waterbury 275 Union St. Connecticut
- Newington 3491 Berlin Turnpike Connecticut
- Manchester 169 Hale Road Connecticut
- Tallahassee 1625 Apalachee Pkwy. Florida
- St. Petersburg 1900 Tyrone Blvd. Florida
- Tampa 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue Florida
- Orange Park 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd Florida
- Altamonte Spring 708 West State Rd 436 Florida
- Boca Raton 21697 State Road # 7 Florida
- Port St. Lucie 10732 SW Village Pkwy Florida
- Royal Palm Beach450 South SR 7 Florida
- Kissimmee 2601 W.Osceola Parkway Florida
- Coral Springs 6001 West Sample Road Florida
- Kissimmee 3214 N John Young Pkwy. Florida
- Albany 2601 Dawson Rd. Georgia
- Smyrna 2955 Cobb Parkway Georgia
- Alpharetta 6380 No. Point Parkway Georgia
- Dunwoody 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy Georgia
- Douglasville 6875 Douglas Boulevard Georgia
- Conyers 8160 Mall Parkway Georgia
- Newnan 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass Georgia
- Fayetteville 132 Pavilion Parkway Georgia
- Indianapolis 3928 E 82nd Street Indiana
- Greenwood 8800 US 31 South Indiana
- S. Des Moines 1211 E. Army Post Rd. Iowa
- Des Moines 8801 University Ave Iowa
- Highland Park 1610 Deerfield Rd. Illinois
- Schaumburg 16 East Golf Road Illinois
- Vernon Hills 295 Center Drive Illinois
- Matteson 5001 Lincoln Highway Illinois
- Bricktown 6420 W. Fullerton Illinois
- Burbank 7750 South Cicero Avenue Illinois
- Niles 5660 Touhy Avenue Illinois
- Wichita 4646 W. Kellogg Kansas
- Overland Park 8500 W 135th ST Kansas
- St. Mathews 4900 Shelbyville Rd Kentucky
- Simpsonville 1155 Buck Creek Rd. Kentucky
- Lexington 1965 Star Shoot Parkway Kentucky
- Slidell 137 Northshore Blvd. Louisiana
- Muskegon 5363 Harvey Street Michigan
- Traverse City 2620 Crossing Circle Michigan
- Lansing 5900 W. Saginaw Highway Michigan
- Grand Rapids 4923 28th Street South East Michigan
- Ann Arbor 3725 Carpenter Road Michigan
- Ann Arbor 3725 Washtenaw Michigan
- Minnetonka 14100 Wayzata Blvd. Minnesota
- Blaine 170 89th Ave. Minnesota
- Woodbury 8236 Tamarack Village Minnesota
- Richfield 900 West 78th Street South Minnesota
- Meridian 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle Mississippi
- Bass Pro Dr. Mississippi
- Columbia 1901 Bernadette Missouri
- Cape Girardeau 201 Silver Springs Rd. Missouri
- Bridgeton 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd Missouri
- Chesterfield 220 THF Blvd Missouri
- Omaha 3505 S. 140th Plaza Nebraska
- Las Vegas 2150 North Rainbow Blvd. Nevada
- Spring Valley 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway Nevada
- Albuquerque 45 Hotel Circle New Mexico
- Asheville 801 Fairview Road North Carolina
- Durham 7001 Fayetteville Road North Carolina
- Durham 3300 Westgate Drive North Carolina
- Bangor 6 Bangor Mall Blvd. Maine
- Portland 200 Running Hill Road Maine
- Clinton 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive Maryland
- Dedham 302 Providence Massachusetts
- Millbury 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146 Massachusetts
- Holyoke 50 Holyoke Street Massachusetts
- Bellingham 217 Hartford Ave. Massachusetts
- Northborough 6110 Shops Way Massachusetts
- Framingham Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro Massachusetts
- Nashua 29 Gusabel Avenue New Hampshire
- Phillipsburg 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave. New Jersey
- Eatontown 137 Route 35 New Jersey
- Bridgewater 100 Promenade Blvd. New Jersey
- Union 2700 Route 22 East. New Jersey
- North Brunswick 909 US Hwy 1 South. New Jersey
- Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road New Jersey
- Cherry Hill 2135 Route 38 New Jersey
- Wayne 7 Wayne Hills Mall New Jersey
- Paramus 545 Route 17 South New Jersey
- East Hanover 98 Route 10 West. New Jersey
- Elizabeth-KidsWo 900 Center Drive New Jersey
- Mt. Olive 50 International Drive South. New Jersey
- College Point 139-19 20th Ave New York
- Union Square 24-30 Union Square E New York
- Sayville 5181 Sunrise Hwy New York
- Massapequa 5214 Sunrise Hwy New York
- Henrietta 2335 Marketplace Drive New York
- Amherst 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd New York
- Kingston 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard New York
- Glens Falls 708 Upper Glen St. New York
- Latham 221 Wade Road Extension New York
- Yonkers 2700 Central Park Ave New York
- Middle Village 66 Metropolitan Ave. New York
- Westbury 1350 Corporate Drive. New York
- Commack 108 Veterans Memorial Highway New York
- Greece 1530 Ridge Rd. West New York
- Western Hills 6251 Glenway Ave. Ohio
- Dayton 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Ohio
- Mentor 7841 Mentor Ave Ohio
- Dublin 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd. Ohio
- Oklahoma City 1119 SE 66th St. Oklahoma
- Fort Smith 5609-E Rogers Ave Oklahoma
- Norman 560 Ed Noble Pkwy. Oklahoma
- Dover 1061 N. Dupont Highway Pennsylvania
- Horsham 100 Welsh Road Pennsylvania
- Erie 6680 Peach St. Pennsylvania
- Monroeville 3700 William Penn Highway Pennsylvania
- Exton 104 Bartlett Ave. Pennsylvania
- Ross Park Mall 2003 Cheryl Dr. Pennsylvania
- Washington 301 Oakspring Road Pennsylvania
- Beaver Valley Route 18/Valley View Dr. Pennsylvania
- Williamsport 461 Lycoming Mall Cir Pennsylvania
- Warwick 300 Quaker Lane Rhode Island
- Columbia 254 Harbison Boulevard South Carolina
- Rapid City 450 E. Disk Drive South Dakota
- Memphis 7676 Polo Ground Blvd. Tennessee
- Nashville 5731 Nolensville Rd Tennessee
- West El Paso 801 Mesa Hills Dr. Texas
- Katy 9730 Katy Freeway Texas
- Allen 170 E. Stacy Road Texas
- Irving 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd Texas
- Lewisville 420 E. Round Grove Rd Texas
- Dallas Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway Texas
- Hurst 1309 W. Pipeline Rd Texas
- Hulen 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd Texas
- Ogden 4042 Riverdale Rd. Utah
- Midvale 1122 Fort Union Boulevard Utah
- Potomac Mills 14173 Crossing Place Virginia
- Newport News 12153 Jefferson Ave. Virginia
- Silverdale 3567 N.W. Randall Way Washington
- Everett 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway Washington
- Spokane 6104 N. Division Street Washington
- Brookfield 18550 W. Bluemound Rd. Wisconsin
- Madison 2161 Zeier Road Wisconsin
Comments