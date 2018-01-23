More Videos

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Pause
Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship. 2:31

Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners 1:49

In Colombia, criminal gangs threaten small gold miners

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes 1:00

Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms 2:17

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms

Domestic violence victims can get free legal help 2:07

Domestic violence victims can get free legal help

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike 1:03

Trooper rescues bald eagle on turnpike

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants 2:15

Activists protest end of TPS protection for Salvadoran immigrants

  • Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing

    Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing

Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.
KOTV via AP
Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

National

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy and another California Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog trapped under a vehicle after being hit on Highway 80 east of Penryn, California on January 18. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was driving along the eastbound lanes of traffic when the deputy saw a bloodhound running frantically across the highway. Other motorists tried to avoid hitting the scared dog, and the deputy tried to slow traffic and save the animal from the busy roadway. The dog then ran the opposite direction, where he was hit by a passing car, becoming pinned underneath with its paw under the rear tire. Using a floor jack, the two officers were able to lift the car and save the dog.

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

National

Car narrowly misses hitting Michigan tow truck driver on icy freeway

It was a close call for a tow-truck driver on a Detroit, Michigan, freeway on January 17, when a car slammed in to the driver’s truck as he was towing a car. The dashcam footage was posted to the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit Twitter account, pleading for people to slow down in bad weather. “The trooper saw it coming and was trying to get another car to block the ramp,” the post said. A car can be seen slamming in to a truck, knocking the towed car off the truck, nearly hitting the driver. The driver managed to avoid the cars and escaped unharmed.

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

National

Huge waves, lots of ocean foam wash up as coastal warning issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18. Video by Laurie Collin Deranleau shows waves hitting the shore in Westport where waves reached about 30 feet high. The US Coast Guard Station At Quilayute River also took video of showing the ocean swell near the mouth of the river in the village of La Push, Washington. A large amount of ocean foam can be seen washed up on the shore.

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

National

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

National

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

Northern Texas experienced its coldest morning in seven years, according to local reports, before temperatures climbed in the afternoon. This video shows a ranger at the Fairfield Lake State Park demonstrating how cold conditions were by shaking a bottle and watching the water inside begin to freeze instantly.

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

National

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island were able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.