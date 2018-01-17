Column: Kim Jong Un plays the Olympics like a champion

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2002 file photo, athletes from North and South Korea march together, led by a unification flag, during an opening ceremony for the 14th Asian Games in Busan, South Korea. During South and North Korea's talks at the border in about a week Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, senior officials from the two Koreas reached a package of deals including fielding a joint women's hockey team and conducting a joint march under a "unification flag" depicting their peninsula during the opening ceremony, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry. Yonhap via AP, File)