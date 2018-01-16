Red Line trains resume limited service in DC after derailment

Firefighter catches child thrown from the 3rd floor of burning building

Video shows a Dekalb County, Georgia firefighter catching a child dropped from the top of a ladder at an apartment fire on January 3, 2018. The blaze at the Pine Tree Circle complex forced parents to jump from balconies and toss children as young as 1 month old to waiting firefighters below, DeKalb fire Capt. Eric Jackson said. "We were catching babies like a football," Jackson said. "Literally."