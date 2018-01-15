Mystery shrouds civil rights-era murder of New Mexico jailer

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 5, 2007, file photo, Reies Lopez Tijerina, 80, a land grant activist, speaks to friends and family at his Carlos Tijerina ranch in Coyote, N.M. The 1968 murder of a New Mexico Hispanic jailer, Eulogio Salazar who was preparing to testify against Hispanic land grant leader-activist Tijerina and his followers remains a mystery. The group was accused of leading an armed raid of the Tierra Amarilla Courthouse several months earlier. Tijerina long denied any role in Salazar's murder. Santa Fe New Mexican via AP Jane Phillips