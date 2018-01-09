More Videos

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 2:02

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

Pause
Florida man carries frozen iguana 0:21

Florida man carries frozen iguana

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains 0:43

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

When home associations go bad 2:33

When home associations go bad

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 3:16

Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car

Air Force fighters intercept Russian jets over Baltics 1:05

Air Force fighters intercept Russian jets over Baltics

Rabid bobcat attacks FWC officer 0:52

Rabid bobcat attacks FWC officer

  • California firefighters rescue girl from mudflow

    Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

California firefighters rescue girl from mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department via Storyful
Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

National

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.”

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

National

How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park.

Air Force fighters intercept Russian jets over Baltics

National

Air Force fighters intercept Russian jets over Baltics

The 493rd Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, belonging to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom, executes safe and standard intercepts while participating in the NATO Baltic Air Policing mission. Intercepts are a regular occurrence, and U.S. Air Force pilots routinely conduct them in a safe and professional manner.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

National

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

National

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

National

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States

National

Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States

A breakdown of US Customs and Borders Protection computer systems caused chaos at airports around the United States on January 1. The technological failure was caused by an apparent computer outage affecting passport control, with travelers reporting that kiosk machines at customs were not working. Approximately 2,000 passengers were stuck in line at Miami International Airport, where this video was filmed. Operations at other major airports, including John F. Kennedy in New York and Fort Worth International in Dallas, were also impacted. The outage hit airports at around 5 pm and lasted through 9 pm. Addressing security concerns, the US Customs and Borders Protection said that there was no indication that the service disruption was malicious in nature.

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

National

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.