National Zoo debuts first Amur tiger in 70 years

Video: South Florida's year that was 4:17

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Florida man deflates neighbor's bounce house, trapping toddlers inside 1:09

Muddy and skinny, dog reunited with Beaufort owner 0:35

Three-week-old cheetah cubs at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:54

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo 1:37

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:58

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day 0:38

    Meet Pavel, a 10-year-old Amur tiger who lives at the Smithsonian's National Zoo's Great Cats habitat. He made his debut this week and is the first of his endangered species to be on exhibit there since 1948.

Meet Pavel, a 10-year-old Amur tiger who lives at the Smithsonian's National Zoo's Great Cats habitat. He made his debut this week and is the first of his endangered species to be on exhibit there since 1948.
Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute
Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

A nor’easter with the potential to undergo “bombogenesis” – or the rapid intensification of a mid-latitude storm – began its move up the eastern seaboard on January 3, bringing snow and freezing conditions to many southeastern states. The storm was forecast to bring blizzard conditions to much of the northeast, beginning late Wednesday night, with warnings stretching through Thursday, January 4, according to the National Weather Service.

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

A breakdown of US Customs and Borders Protection computer systems caused chaos at airports around the United States on January 1. The technological failure was caused by an apparent computer outage affecting passport control, with travelers reporting that kiosk machines at customs were not working. Approximately 2,000 passengers were stuck in line at Miami International Airport, where this video was filmed. Operations at other major airports, including John F. Kennedy in New York and Fort Worth International in Dallas, were also impacted. The outage hit airports at around 5 pm and lasted through 9 pm. Addressing security concerns, the US Customs and Borders Protection said that there was no indication that the service disruption was malicious in nature.

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.