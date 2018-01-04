Powerball jackpot now at a record $550 million; still no winners

The Powerball is making records.
Now the eighth-largest lottery prize ever, Saturday’s $550 million jackpot is up for the winning after zero lucky tickets were sold Wednesday.
The jackpot has since skyrocketed by about $100 million. The prize has been growing since Oct. 28 and has rolled 20 times, officials said.
The winning numbers for Wednesday were 2, 18, 37, 39 and 42. Powerball number? 12.
If you win and want the full $550 million prize, that option is paid over the course of 29 years. If cash is preferred, the prize would be at about $348 million.
If you plan on entering the drawing— which takes place at 11 p.m. Saturday— each ticket costs $2. Powerball is played in 44 states.
The likelihood of getting the grand prize? 1 in 292,201,338, officials say.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
