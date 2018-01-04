A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week.
A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week. Valley News Live via Twitter
A Tulsa boy’s family is amazed he survived a horrific crash after stealing a vehicle for the fourth time in a week. Valley News Live via Twitter

National

The boy kept stealing cars to get back to his mom. The last time he crashed at 100 mph, cops say

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 12:45 PM

An Oklahoma family is amazed a 7-year-old boy is still alive after stealing a car, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and flipping it three times — all while not wearing a seat belt, police said.

“He definitely has a guardian angel!” wrote Cyndi Hulbert-Nichols, the boy’s mother, on Facebook. She told local media it was the fourth time in a week that her son had stolen a vehicle.

Chance Warden of Tulsa suffered bruises in the Tuesday wreck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the hospital, the boy told his mother he stole the vehicle to return to her, Hulbert-Nichols told News On 6.

She has been battling to retain custody of her son for three years, News On 6 reported.

After giving interviews following the crash, Hulbert-Nichols wrote that many have attacked her character, implying she is unfit to have custody of her son.

“Life is full of haters, and those people who judge without all the facts,” she wrote.

The boy’s father had dropped the boy off at a friend’s house, where Chance stole the homeowner’s Chevy Cruse, according to Valley News Live.

He is just as shocked as his mother following the crash.

Hulbert-Nichols, writing on Facebook that a media outlet wished to interview her, wrote: “...everybody just pray I have the wisdom and the strength to say the right things that will keep my baby safe and bring him home!”

The wreck was so violent that a Highway Patrol officer responding to it believed the occupant of the vehicle had been killed, Hulbert-Nichols wrote.

“He said he could not believe his eyes when he seen this little boy crawling out of the driver’s seat.”

More Videos

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Pause
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day 0:38

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Here's how to be safe in an earthquake 1:41

Here's how to be safe in an earthquake

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

  • Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser

    The bodycam video of Flagler County Deputy Craig Rossi captured the early portion of Jason Klokow's attempted escape after a failed Taco Bell robbery attempt. The portion ends with Klokow and Rossi's cars crashing. Klokow continued on, leading cops on a chase into Volusia County, where he crashed and was arrested.

Dashcam shows pursued vehicle slamming into police cruiser

The bodycam video of Flagler County Deputy Craig Rossi captured the early portion of Jason Klokow's attempted escape after a failed Taco Bell robbery attempt. The portion ends with Klokow and Rossi's cars crashing. Klokow continued on, leading cops on a chase into Volusia County, where he crashed and was arrested.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland 0:49

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

Pause
Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard 0:33

Satellite images show potential 'bomb cyclone' moving up eastern seaboard

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California 0:55

Killer whales captivate whale-watching tour in California

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 0:52

Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day 0:38

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Here's how to be safe in an earthquake 1:41

Here's how to be safe in an earthquake

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions? 1:54

Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

  • Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

    Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

View More Video