Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

Supermoon rises over Reno, Nevada on New Year's Day 0:38

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

U.S. Coast Guard cutter seizes nearly 7 tons of cocaine and rescues sea turtle 1:58

Watch as a man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:12

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Norwegian unveils race track, laser tag and slides on Norwegian Bliss 0:56

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, 'The dogs are eating us' ' 2:41

Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:36

    A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."

Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States

A breakdown of US Customs and Borders Protection computer systems caused chaos at airports around the United States on January 1. The technological failure was caused by an apparent computer outage affecting passport control, with travelers reporting that kiosk machines at customs were not working. Approximately 2,000 passengers were stuck in line at Miami International Airport, where this video was filmed. Operations at other major airports, including John F. Kennedy in New York and Fort Worth International in Dallas, were also impacted. The outage hit airports at around 5 pm and lasted through 9 pm. Addressing security concerns, the US Customs and Borders Protection said that there was no indication that the service disruption was malicious in nature.

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

Injured dog found inside trash bag in Brooklyn, NY

An injured dog was found alive in trash bag with its mouth taped in Brooklyn, NY on Dec. 19. The New York Police Department called charity New York Bully Crew about the animal, which was seen near the Jackie Robinson Parkway. Rescuers rushed the dog to hospital.

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric emergency physician at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, child abuse is something that unfortunately pediatricians and emergency room physicians are always on the lookout for, but parents need to know the warning signs of physical abuse too, especially when their children are left in the care of others.