‘You're being a bad girl:' News exec spanks a female reporter to ‘calm her down’

Car narrowly misses Texas patrolman on icy highway

A very scary moment on an icy Texas highway was captured by a camera on Dec. 31, 2017. The Hurst Police Department posted a video of a patrolman who slips shortly before a car misses him. The department also included a warning: "An example of why we highly discourage traveling in the current weather conditions. The roads are extremely dangerous. If you must travel, take caution and be safe."