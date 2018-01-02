Computer outage causes delays at airports across the United States

A breakdown of US Customs and Borders Protection computer systems caused chaos at airports around the United States on January 1. The technological failure was caused by an apparent computer outage affecting passport control, with travelers reporting that kiosk machines at customs were not working. Approximately 2,000 passengers were stuck in line at Miami International Airport, where this video was filmed. Operations at other major airports, including John F. Kennedy in New York and Fort Worth International in Dallas, were also impacted. The outage hit airports at around 5 pm and lasted through 9 pm. Addressing security concerns, the US Customs and Borders Protection said that there was no indication that the service disruption was malicious in nature.