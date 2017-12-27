More Videos

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:50

'I haven't left prayer behind'

Finding peace of mind in traditions 2:38

Finding peace of mind in traditions

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, 'The dogs are eating us' ' 2:41

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

How much exercise do you need? 1:03

How much exercise do you need?

  • Shark bites Florida man and will not let go

    The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.
The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

National

He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

December 27, 2017 08:23 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

A man was boating off the coast of Marathon, Florida when he was bit by a shark, according to Newsflare.

When he was hauled back up on the boat, the shark came up with him.

No matter what he tried, the shark would not let go, Maccarty told News4Jax. The shark stayed on his stomach for about 30 minutes and it even tried to pull him under water.

“(The shark) hit me hard,” bite victim Ervin Maccarty told Newsflare of the Sept. 2 incident. “It knocked the breath out of me so I had to get up for air but I felt the shark biting and trying to tear me open.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I thought I would drown,” he said. “I got up and saw the boat had floated away and everyone yelling that the shark had bit me.”

Maccarty said a boater had shot a grouper with a spear gun but that it was stuck in a hole, according to Newsflare, and Maccarty swam down to free it.

That’s when he said the shark bit him.

“It wouldn't let go so I had to hold it tight with both hands so it wouldn't rip me open and I had to get up for air with the shark pulling me down,” said Maccarty.

The video shows Maccarty being hauled onto the boat with the shark still biting his abdomen.

“He didn't get your penis, did he?” said one bystander in the video, which shows another person using a knife to free the shark.

“Don't cut me,” Maccarty told the person with the knife. "Don't bleed him out on me!”

Crew members managed to free the shark from Maccarty.

University of North Florida shark researcher Dr. Jim Gelsleichter told News4Jax that while nurse sharks are generally gentle, they will bite if they’re provoked or they think you are food.

Christian Boschult: 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina 0:47

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land 1:12

Disney unveils model of upcoming Star Wars land

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 5:26

Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:50

'I haven't left prayer behind'

Finding peace of mind in traditions 2:38

Finding peace of mind in traditions

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, 'The dogs are eating us' ' 2:41

Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

How much exercise do you need? 1:03

How much exercise do you need?

  • Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

    An approximately 15-foot great white shark circled a boat off of the South Carolina coast.

Great white shark circles boat off of South Carolina

View More Video