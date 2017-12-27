Patrons walk along Main Street in Disneyland on May 20, 2014, in Anaheim, Calif. Power went out in parts of the park on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
National

Power goes out at Disneyland, leaving visitors stuck on rides

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

December 27, 2017 04:25 PM

A power outage at Disneyland caused guests to get stuck on rides Wednesday, and the frustration was aired on social media.

A Disneyland spokesperson said power is out in Toontown and Fantasyland and guests are being escorted off rides, ABC7 reported. There is currently no estimated time for power to be restored.

The amusement park was near capacity, according to ABC7, and a tweet from Disneyland’s official Twitter account said the resort was very busy. At about 1 p.m., Disneyland announced on their Twitter account that they would only admit visitors who were re-entering the park, adding that California Adventure was still open to everyone.

On social media, users expressed their frustration at the outage.

The outage isn’t the only issue Disney parks dealt with this holiday season. Magic Kingdom in Disney World closed briefly on Christmas Day due to “capacity issues,” WFTV reported.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

