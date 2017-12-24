Inmates sing carols to those passing by jail – and are moved to tears by the responses

More Videos 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law Pause 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 1:24 Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in. 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 3:38 When former Panthers player gets out of prison, the son he tried to kill will be there 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Tarrant County inmates belted out Christmas carols like "'Tis the Season to be Jolly" to passers-by on the street below in downtown Fort Worth in the days leading up to Christmas. Denise Harris dharris@star-telegram.com

