More Videos

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Pause
Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 0:14

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in.

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:35

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 0:31

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

  • Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

    Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy
Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

National

Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

By Max Londberg

jlondberg@kcstar.com

December 24, 2017 10:18 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Two best friends who say they love each other — “as friends” — got hitched on Friday in Dublin.

But instead of marrying for love, they did it out of financial prudence. The two men are straight. Their matrimony allows them to avoid paying an inheritance tax.

Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan have been friends for 30 years, The Irish Times reported.

“I love Matt and he loves me, as friends,” O’Sullivan told The Times following their ceremony.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015.

Murphy, who is 83, and O’Sullivan, 58, decided to marry when they discovered how much in taxes they would have to pay if O’Sullivan inherited Murphy’s home, as intended upon Murphy’s death, according to the Guardian.

The marriage saved about $60,000 in taxes, the Irish Mirror reported. O’Sullivan would have been forced to sell the house to pay the taxes upon inheriting it from Murphy.

The two became fast friends and comforted one another during difficult times when O’Sullivan was homeless and Murphy was dealing with health issues.

“I stayed over with him for a while and eventually Matt (Murphy) said ‘Why don’t you come and stay here?’” O’Sullivan told the Guardian. “I would go over and stay with him the odd time but never full time.”

While discussing their tax situation with a friend, “she jokingly said we should get married,” O’Sullivan said. “Then one night he (Murphy) turned around and said it to me and I said I would marry him.”

Reaction to the couple’s tax ploy was mixed.

Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @MaxLondberg

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Pause
Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 4:59

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:57

Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 0:14

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in. 1:24

Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in.

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 0:49

What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 1:35

Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 0:31

COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

  • Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

    Walter Robinson, who was an editor on the Spotlight investigative team that uncovered sexual abuse on children in the Catholic Church, said many have helped cover up abuse like Bernard Law did.

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

View More Video