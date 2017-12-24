Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law Pause 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 0:14 Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax 1:24 Suspect refuses officer’s demands to 'get on the ground.' Then a good Samaritan steps in. 0:49 What is storm surge? The potential impact of Irma 1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:35 Jail inmates sing Christmas carols to passers-by on the street below 0:31 COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

