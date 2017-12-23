Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season Pause 1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind' 2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard