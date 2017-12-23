A huge flaming snapping turtle? It’s just part of a Christmas tradition in this state

1:06 Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law Pause

2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season

5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son

4:59 Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage

0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer?

1:50 'I haven't left prayer behind'

2:38 Finding peace of mind in traditions