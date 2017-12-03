An elderly couple broke out in a booty dance at Miami’s Magic City Casino.
National

Elderly couple’s booty dancing at Miami casino proves the love is still alive

By Monique O. Madan

December 03, 2017 09:17 PM

One elderly couple in Miami is proving that age doesn’t matter — at least not when it comes to dancing.

The unidentified duo broke out in a spicy dance Friday night at Miami’s Magic City Casino, showing the crowd how it’s done.

In a video posted on Facebook by Los Pichy Boys, the abuelitos are seen working it inside a lobby. At one point, the elderly man goes low to the ground as the woman twerks to a reggaeton song.

It escalated quickly.

Their eyes locked as they swayed back and forth.

Sparks flew.

Romance filled the room, as a crowd gathered around the couple that refused to miss a beat.

So far, the video has almost 4 million views.

“Me as an old man with my girl,” the comedy duo Los Pichy Boys captioned the video in Spanish.

Magic City Casino echoed the sentiment on Facebook: “TGIF, amirite?! #abuelasgotgame #miami #livemusic.”

One viewer referred to the couple as “Hialeah’s finest!”

“We need to step up our game,” one Facebook user wrote. Said another: “Omg honey, I hope this is us at their age. Sooo cute and totally fun. A old couple still enjoying life.”

Some on the other hand were so speechless, they decided to change the subject.

“I really don’t know what to say so I’ll just share a buñuelos recipe:

Ingredients:

- 100 grams of butter

- 500 grams of flour

- 250 ml of whole milk

- 5 large eggs

-Virgin olive oil

- One spoonful of salt

- Sugar

- Ground cinnamon....”

