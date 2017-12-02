Anna Elizabeth Young
Anna Elizabeth Young Cobb County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office Courtesy
Anna Elizabeth Young Cobb County (Ga.) Sheriff’s Office Courtesy

National

‘We think there are many, many more’: This former ‘cult leader’ killed a toddler, cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 02, 2017 09:38 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

She was convicted in 2001 of child abuse for bathing a 12-year-old in chemicals and severely burning the girl’s body.

Now a cold case investigation that began in Florida and stretched into Georgia has linked 75-year-old Anna Elizabeth Young to the death of a toddler in the 1980s, according to a news release from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia.

But Young’s arrest Thursday in Georgia is the beginning of a larger investigation into the “religious boarding school” she ran in Florida, just south of Gainesville, more than 25 years ago, police say.

“We think there are many, many more. We can document other states and other missing children that we believe are tied to this,” Art Forgey, Alachua County (Fla.) Sheriff’s spokesman told the Gainesville Sun. “They ran a religious institution — exorcising demons and other things like that. We have documentation involving her clear back [to] the 60s.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Pause
Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

The top baby names of 2016 0:48

The top baby names of 2016

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

  • How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot

Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

WGFL-TV reported that Emon “Moses” Harper, the toddler, was 2-3 years old at the time when he died, after being tortured, starved and locked in a cage from March 1, 1988 through June 1, 1992.

“The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office developed new information recently during an investigation and were able to substantiate that Young had not only tortured children,” but that she allegedly killed at least one, according to the release.

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, Young went by “Mother Anna” at the boarding school called “House of Prayer for All People.” The Sun reported that Young bought the property in 1983 and transferred it to a nonprofit under the same name two years later.

Young was married in Georgia and was living under the last name “Anderson,” the release said. It was not clear how long she had been living in Georgia. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, citing court records, Young-Anderson was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, which in Florida carries the potential of harsher sentencing due to suspicion of the act being pre-meditated, on Wednesday.

More Videos

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Pause
Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

The top baby names of 2016 0:48

The top baby names of 2016

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

  • Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

    On March 28, 2002, the skeletal remains of a black woman were found in Columbia, on Illinois 3 near Gall Road. Fifteen years later, authorities are still trying to identify her.

Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity

On March 28, 2002, the skeletal remains of a black woman were found in Columbia, on Illinois 3 near Gall Road. Fifteen years later, authorities are still trying to identify her.

Kara Berg kberg@bnd.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors 0:44

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

Pause
Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 2:23

Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched 3:12

Man with cerebral palsy crudely mocked, brutally sucker punched

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison' 1:15

Officer tells man who shot him 'you'll need K-Y Jelly in prison'

The top baby names of 2016 0:48

The top baby names of 2016

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 1:29

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI 0:43

Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI

  • ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

    Miami doctors faced an ethical dilemma when an unconscious patient with a tattoo that said "do not resuscitate" was imprinted on his chest.

‘Do Not Resuscitate’ tattoo creates dilemma for Miami Doctors

View More Video