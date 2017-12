More Videos 3:28 Making it in America: Filipinos of Jacksonville Pause 2:23 Dramatic court presentation of officer who captured his own shooting on video 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 3:31 Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:23 Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 0:27 Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall 0:39 Bikini-clad women attack store manager trying to stop theft Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Yates on Flynn: ‘The National Security Adviser, essentially, could be blackmailed by the Russians’ Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN