Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) is pictured during a “Today” show interview with Marion Brown, who publicly accused Conyers of sexual assault Thursday.
Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) is pictured during a “Today” show interview with Marion Brown, who publicly accused Conyers of sexual assault Thursday. “Today” show video screengrab
Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) is pictured during a “Today” show interview with Marion Brown, who publicly accused Conyers of sexual assault Thursday. “Today” show video screengrab

National

Too soon? ‘Today’ reads Lauer apology then talks to woman accusing a congressman

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 30, 2017 09:15 AM

Getting the interview with one of John Conyers’ (D-MI) sexual assault accusers would have been a feather in the cap of any morning show anchor.

Except this anchor, on this specific day.

Savannah Guthrie, who was joined again Thursday by Hota Kotb at the “Today” anchor desk after Matt Lauer’s firing Tuesday night, interviewed one of Conyers’ accusers very soon after reading Lauer’s apology statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Pause
Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 3:31

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white'

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall 0:27

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU 0:33

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

  • Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

    Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show.

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

Former “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer released a statement on his firing and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. It was read on Thursday’s “Today” show.

Meta Viers McClatchy

It was as brave as any other accuser stepping out from anonymity to speak to power, but that’s not what some viewers took away from the exchange between Guthrie and Marion Brown, who accused Conyers of “violating my body, propositioning me and inviting me to hotels” when she worked for him. Conyers was hospitalized Thursday in the Detroit area, due in large part to the stress associated with “this media assault,” according to WDIV-TV. He is 88 years old and has represented three different Michigan districts in a Congressional career that started in 1965.

What on another day, on another network could have been a poignant interview or an exclusive exposé, turned into one of those awkward moments when the show shining the light on the accusations is mired in reports of a “boy’s club” culture that allegedly allowed abuse to fester there as well.

Guthrie at one point asked Brown if she told any of her bosses about Conyers’ behavior, which wasn’t lost on the Twitter crowd, either.

To some, it all just felt a little too soon.

Lauer’s statement, first read on the “Today” show, said in part, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. ... Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.”

Before Lauer’s firing, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim was forced to answer questions about the network’s coverage of powerful members of the media who have been accused of sexual harassment. NBC News reporter Ronan Farrow took his story on Harvey Weinstein’s accusers to The New Yorker when NBC executives reportedly shied away from going with it, according to the Huffington Post.

“The notion that we would try to cover for a powerful person is deeply offensive to all of us,” Oppenheim told HuffPo at a recent NBC News town hall. “We were on that long list of places that chased this thing, tried to nail it, but weren’t ultimately the ones who broke it.”

NBC also failed to air the “Access Hollywood” tape with Donald Trump and Billy Bush, even though the show was owned by them. Bush was fired by NBC 10 days after the tape was made public by The Washington Post.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York 1:29

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

Pause
Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white' 3:31

Police officer tells teen he's detained 'because you're white'

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior 0:46

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall 0:27

Man flips off security camera, urinates on synagogue wall

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment 2:23

Driving high? Police demonstrate swab test to detect impairment

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations 1:04

Matt Lauer says sorry in statement on firing and sexual misconduct allegations

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:15

Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU 0:33

'They bought your cabinet position, secretary': Protester follows Betsy DeVos at FIU

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 6:39

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

  • Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

    Someone got a little excited about lighting New York's famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and flipped the switch early. Mayor Bill de Blasio, and NBC's Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Lester Holt all had their hands on the button when the tree was illuminated before the countdown ended at the annual tree lighting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. As the 75-foot tall, 12-plus ton Norway spruce decorated with 50,000 multicolored LED lights came to life, the traditional Christmas carol, "Joy to the World" blared as the crowd cheered. The 85th annual ceremony was televised by NBC.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, originally from Pennsylvania, illuminated in New York

View More Video