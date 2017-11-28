Why is Trump calling Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas?

More Videos 0:53 Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport Pause 0:41 92-year-old woman knocked to the ground during robbery 3:24 Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes 0:28 Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ad 1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 2:05 Puerto Rico asks for $94 billion from Congress 1:20 Aerial view of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

