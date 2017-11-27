She’s 87 with a leaky roof, rotting floor, sinking stove – but her wit is still keen

More Videos 2:07 Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes Pause 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:38 Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 0:25 Man arrested after hit and run in North Carolina 0:28 Hannity fans destroy Keurig machines after company pulls ad 1:55 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore denies sexual encounter with teen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph