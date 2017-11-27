More Videos

College basketball player surprises woman living out of car with fresh pizza 0:31

National identity is made up 5:34

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 3:51

Deer runs through downtown Louisville, dives into river 0:21

Former President Bill Clinton pays his respects to Billy Graham 1:27

16 inmates face charges after brawl at maximum security prison 2:09

Louisiana prisoners made Rev. Billy Graham's casket 2:09

See two views of dramatic Southwest Airlines plane engine fire 2:08

Woman pays nearly $500 water bill in pennies 3:29

Mother and daughter shoot attempted armed robber at Tulsa liquor store 2:29

Franken on sexual misconduct allegations: I'm trying to learn from my mistakes

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) provided reporters with a short statement on Nov. 27, days after the first sexual misconduct allegation against him surfaced. Franken says he's trying to take responsibility and will cooperate completely with the ethics investigation.
C-SPAN
National

Nationality feels powerful, especially today. But the idea of identifying with millions of strangers just based on borders is relatively new. We explain why it was invented — and how it changed the world.

National

A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbarrow load of pennies. Speaking to Storyful, McCool said she paid the bill with pennies because she thinks that her, along with others in her municipality, have been receiving “over-inflated water bills”. She said they have had water bills as high as $700 for a month. McCool said Delton Water Department told them that they “have a leak”. However, a plumber and a leak detector have since told McCool they don’t have a leak.McCool added that she paid in pennies because she wanted to protest in a meaningful way.

National

Sixteen inmates were indicted on “mob action” charges after a fight broke out in the Cook County Jail’s maximum security division on February 16, the sheriff’s department said in a statement. Two inmates were taken to area hospitals following the brawl for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including puncture wounds. Others were treated at the jail, the statement said. The Cook County Sheriff released this footage of the incident, which shows several inmates involved in a confrontation before prison security intervene.

National

A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to Salt Lake City Airport after its engine caught fire on Monday, February 26. The plane, which was heading to Los Angeles, had to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff at 6.45 am, according to local news reports. The plane landed successfully and no one was injured.

National

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. is hunting vandals who destroyed 11 speed cameras on Tuesday, February 20. Police released footage of the one of the incidents, which occurs near the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue. Video shows a hooded individual exiting a SUV before pushing over a roadside traffic camera. The video generated reaction on Twitter with some Washington residents sharing their own strong opinions on the capital’s speed cameras.

National

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before she propelled herself to the surface of the water, much to the amusement of onlookers. According to the zoo, although hippos spend most of their lives in water they don’t actually float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.

Broward County

In a video posted February 19, following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Sheriff Lou Vallario of Garfield County, Colorado, voiced support for gun ownership and condemned liberal politicians who he said were politicizing such shootings. Vallario made the comments in a video shared to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, as part of his ‘Just the Facts’ video series. He said that rather than attacking guns and taking them away from people, a more effective way to stop high school shootings was to address the issue of mental health. The Sheriff’s comments came five days after a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died. The shooting prompted mass protests. Referring to Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Stoneman case, the sheriff said red flags were missed in addressing his mental health. The sheriff’s comments received a mixed response and attracted local media.

Crime

A barista working at the Hottie Shots Espresso stand in Kent, Washington, was attacked by an armed intruder who assaulted and attempted to rape her in the early hours of February 21, according to local media, citing police. Police later arrested a 33-year-old man said to have a “long criminal history.” The victim, later identified as Madeline Guinto, told local media that she did everything she could to stall or stop her attacker, and added that she was glad it was over.