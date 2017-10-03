Tom Petty is dead at 66, manager confirms

Tom Petty is dead, The New York Times reported early Tuesday. He was 66.
Petty’s longtime manager, Tony Dimitriades, confirmed the death.
The veteran rocker, 66, was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after he was found unconscious in his Malibu home. Petty was not breathing and in full cardiac arrest but law enforcement sources told TMZ that EMTs were able to get a pulse.
Petty reportedly had no brain activity Monday and a decision was made to pull life support at UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.
The Los Angeles Police Department had inaccurately reported that he was dead Monday afternoon, and CBS News confirmed the news prematurely. The network has since deleted its tweet about Petty's death, which cited LAPD sources. The LAPD tweeted an apology for the misinformation.
Comments