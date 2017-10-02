Country singer Maren Morris performed at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
National

'Dear Hate': Las Vegas shooting pushes country singer Maren Morris to release new song

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 02, 2017 8:35 PM

If any genre knows heartbreak it’s country music, and this song couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Dear Hate, I saw you on the news today” are just some of the lyrics Maren Morris sings in her new song dubbed “Dear Hate.”

Though the country singer wrote the single three years ago, she released it Monday just hours after a gunman blasted rounds and rounds of gunfire into an outdoor concert in Las Vegas late Sunday.

“I always have fans ask me when I’ll put it out,” Morris wrote on Twitter. “I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there is never a right time. Hate is everywhere.”

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 wounded. Morris had performed at the venue just two days before.

At 4:38 a.m. Monday, the country singer posted on Twitter: "Played Route 91 in Vegas the night before last. We were all singing. I'm in shock over this. Heartbroken for all those lives taken too soon."

The song features singer Vince Gill. The duo are asking people to donate to the Music City Cares Fund. All of the funds will be going toward the City of Las Vegas to help with the immediate and long-term needs of victims.

Here are some of its lyrics that eerily resonate with Monday’s mass shooting.

Dear Hate,

I saw you on the news today

Like a shock, it takes my breath away

You fall like rain

Cover us in drops of pain

I’m afraid that we just might drown.

Morris is known for songs like “My Church” and “I Could Use a Love Song.”

She traveled to West Palm Beach in July as part of Sam Hunt's 15 in a 30 Tour; in April she was also in town for the Tortuga Country Music Festival.

Miami Herald Staff Writer Carli Teproff contributed to this report.

Follow Monique O. Madan on Twitter: @MoniqueOMadan

