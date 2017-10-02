More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. Monty Davis and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star
Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three. Monty Davis and Timothy Finn The Kansas City Star

National

Tom Petty 911 call: “My husband isn’t breathing,” wife cries out

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 02, 2017 07:12 PM

UPDATED October 02, 2017 09:45 PM

Police released audio of the 911 call Tom Petty’s wife made when she discovered her husband wasn’t breathing.

A sobbing Dana York told the police dispatcher she needed help because Petty was not responding, according to the audio published by TMZ.

York made the call on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. The dispatcher asked her to kneel down on the ground and give her husband CPR.

In the audio tape you can hear an unidentified man briefly take the phone away but then York gets back on the line and followed CPR instructions.

York told dispatchers that Petty began to breathe lightly, but it turns out that he was in full cardiac arrest, TMZ first reported.

The veteran rocker, 66, was rushed to the hospital from his Malibu home and then declared brain dead, according to TMZ. Shortly after, he was taken off of life support and clinging to life.

