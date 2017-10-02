Tom Petty 911 call: “My husband isn’t breathing,” wife cries out

Police released audio of the 911 call Tom Petty’s wife made when she discovered her husband wasn’t breathing.

A sobbing Dana York told the police dispatcher she needed help because Petty was not responding, according to the audio published by TMZ.

York made the call on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. The dispatcher asked her to kneel down on the ground and give her husband CPR.

In the audio tape you can hear an unidentified man briefly take the phone away but then York gets back on the line and followed CPR instructions.

York told dispatchers that Petty began to breathe lightly, but it turns out that he was in full cardiac arrest, TMZ first reported.

The veteran rocker, 66, was rushed to the hospital from his Malibu home and then declared brain dead, according to TMZ. Shortly after, he was taken off of life support and clinging to life.