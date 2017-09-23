‘Hi girls’: They were twerking on the elevator for Snapchat. Then Bill Nye walked in

“Imagine getting caught twerking by your childhood,” one Twitter reply read.
A group of young women did just that Friday, in a jarring but cute moment that had been retweeted more than 146,000 times and upvoted on Reddit more than 31,000 times as of Saturday morning.
Two of them were in bathing suits. Three more were wearing bikini tops. Four of them had their phones out. Clearly they were having a good time. Clearly they were caught.
The young ladies were Snapchatting in the mirror of what appears to be an open hotel elevator, when their booty-shaking and screaming turned to stunned gasps as Bill Nye, famous bowtie and all, walked in and said, “Hi, girls.” The group of young women have a literal pin-drop moment when Nye approaches the elevator, before someone says, “Wow, hi.”
The “Science Guy,” who’s been sounding the climate change alarm for decades, is just everywhere these days, isn’t he? His Netflix show “Bill Nye Saves the World” was nominated for two Emmy Awards this year.
The 61-year-old mechanical engineer, clad in a maroon jacket and black slacks, calmly hits the button for his floor and offers a polite wave before the video cuts away.
“Bill Nye just walked into our elevator whilst I was snapchatting,” Redditor remiwalker said in a post Friday.
Nye’s Twitter bio reads, “Everyone you will ever meet knows something you don’t.” Maybe Nye learned a thing or two from this group about how to have a good time on an elevator.
