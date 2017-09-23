‘Hi girls’: They were twerking on the elevator for Snapchat. Then Bill Nye walked in

More Videos 0:31 Ricky Martin joins adds his voice to those asking for help for Puerto Rico Pause 1:26 Hunkering down and last-minute preparations in Cortez 3:27 Amid Mueller investigation, White House statements on Comey intensify 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 1:10 Cat 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States 1:12 Hurricane Irma impacts West Florida 0:29 Residents get help registering for FEMA assistance after Irma at library 0:56 Norwegian unveils race track, laser tag and slides on Norwegian Bliss 0:22 UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot. In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot. Twitter/Savamasta via Storyful

