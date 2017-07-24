Manatee had gotten into a life-support maintenance panel – and it led to his death

In what South Florida Museum officials call a “heartbreaking” accident, Snooty the manatee’s life ended two days after his 69th birthday Sunday and the cause of death is drowning.

According to Jeff Rodgers, museum chief operating officer, Snooty somehow gained access to the life support maintenance tube, a feat that has left staff bewildered considering the entrance is 30 by 30 inches and Snooty was 89 inches in girth. Rodgers said the panel on the tube was last opened five years ago and is for emergency use only.

While the United State Agricultural Department is the regulatory agency that inspects facilities with captured wildlife, the USDA is not involved in what museum officials say is a “review process.” USDA did inspect the aquarium last month and there were no citations issued.

Snooty the manatee in his tank on Friday, the day of his 69th birthday. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Museum CEO Brynne Anne Besio said everything is being done to determine the details of how Snooty gained access to the tube, but she could not estimate when those results would be released. Rodgers said the latch coming open remains a mystery and “something happened,” but she could not elaborate at this time. Rodgers said divers inspect the tank, built in 1993, and the latches on a daily basis, and, “There were no issues with that panel whatsoever.”

Rodgers said museum staff are grateful for the outpouring of community love and support.

“No one wants to understand what happened here more than we do,” Rodgers said.

Members of the museum staff and board hold a press conference at the South Florida Museum for the latest details on the death of Snooty the manatee. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Divers returned to the tank Monday to ensure the safety of the three manatees currently undergoing rehabilitation.

“We have a 68-year history of caring for manatees, 33 in the past 19 years and we’ve had no major issues, or injuries of any kind,” Rodgers said.

The museum will open for regular business Tuesday and Rodgers said a memorial service is being planned with hopes to release details in the coming days. Besio said Snooty’s annual birthday bash also will continue to honor Snooty’s legacy and all he has done to help understand and rehabilitate his fellow manatees.

Rodgers also said no decisions have yet to be made on what will happen to the remains of Snooty and officials will work diligently on creating a memorial to Snooty on museum grounds. Besio said she very much wants public input as that process moves forward.

In a press release issued later in the day Monday, Rodgers said the panel that Snooty accessed was located just under the 4-foot ledge where Snooty is often hand fed. According to the release, the three smaller manatees, weighing in between 500 and 600 pounds, compared to Snooty’s 1,300 weight, were able to swim into the access panel and turn around to swim out.

“Snooty was just too large for that to happen,” the release states. Besio went on to say, “We are heartsick about Snooty’s death and want his legacy to continue through our manatee rehabilitation program and through all of our education and outreach programs.”