They gave their baby drugs the day she was born — to hide her withdrawal symptoms, police say

A baby girl in Utah was addicted to drugs before she was even born, and her parents managed to hide that addiction from authorities for more than two months by giving her more drugs, including heroin, methamphetamines and morphine, police say.
Lacey Dawn Christenson, 26, and hey boyfriend, Colby Glen Wilde, 29, were initially arrested on June 26 in Elk Ridge, Utah, over an attempted robbery at a Walmart, according to KSTU. At the time, Wilde had attempted to return unpurchased items for cash, then fled with his two-month-old daughter in a car seat, dropping her multiple times, according to KUTV.
Christenson was in the store at the time with her other children, all under the age of 8. She was arrested on an outstanding warrant, per KUTV.
Several days later, however, police searched the family’s home and found drug paraphernalia near the baby bassinet and a sippy cup. Meanwhile, the couple’s three youngest children all tested positive for meth, while the baby also tested positive for heroin and morphine, per the Salt Lake Tribune.
Because of this, both were initially charged with child endangerment and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Tribune, but later released on bail.
But more details emerged as police investigated further, per KUTV.
Authorities told KSTU that the couple admitted that Christenson had abused prescription drugs and heroin while pregnant with her daughter. As a result, the baby was born already addicted to drugs, police say. In order to cover up her symptoms of withdrawal, the couple admitted to crushing pills of Suboxone, a prescription painkiller, and applying them to their daughter’s gums just hours after her birth on April 9, police told KSTU.
The couple also continued to use drugs after their initial release from jail and were arrested again, this time on charges of distribution of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, possession of heroin and meth, endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia, per KUTV.
“I don't have any doubt that Colby and Lacy love their kids," Sgt. Spencer Cannon of the Utah County Sheriff's Office told KSTU. "They're addicts right now with serious addiction problems and they're not in a good place to be taking care of themselves even, let alone anybody else.”
All four children were placed in the care of the oldest child’s biological father, according to KUTV.
