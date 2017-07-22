He's stolen four cars in six weeks — and he can hardly reach the gas pedal, police say

A pint-sized thief has been behind a rash of car thefts in Daytona Beach, Florida, police say.
Daytona Beach police identified the car thief Thursday as a 10-year-old boy with a “flashy,” “look-at-me” attitude, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal, and say there could be more like him. He has been arrested four times in six weeks, most recently cutting off an ankle braclet before getting into a stolen car.
“He even looks like a 10-year-old,” Police Captain Jennifer Krosschell said, per the News-Journal. “When we (seized) the car he had stolen, the driver’s seat was pushed up to the steering wheel.”
According to Krosschell, the 10-year-old has been caught hanging out with a group of teenagers aged 15 and 16, who included him in their criminal activities.
According to WFTV, police say the boy had no criminal record until this past June, when he was caught on surveillance footage stealing his first car and driving it to a local Target. Most recently, the News-Journal reports, he was arrested Tuesday in connection to a mass theft at a local car dealership where police say several youths swiping keys and taking cars.
“I think this is becoming a trend,” Krosschell told the News-Journal. “We saw other (juveniles) on the video that we haven’t been able to identify and they appear just as young.”
At the time, an ankle monitor was placed on the child, who is at the age where most of his peers are in fourth grade. Six hours later, he had cut off the monitor and was with the group of older kids again, per the Associated Press.
“I was hurt because in this neighborhood, you get a lot of crime, and I didn’t know my kids (were) doing most of the crime,” the boy’s father told WFTV. “There’s no explanation. Really, I put it on myself.”
“I know we have busy lives, but this has caused a lot of stress and it’s unnecessary,” one of the victims told WFTV. “Your 10-year-old should be in bed at 3 in the morning.”
Police have charged the child with burglary of a conveyance, which is punishable by up to five years in prison. However, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri told the News-Journal that he believes the child “can be saved.”
“He has a chance to change,” Capri said, adding that the police department is working with the boy’s family, hopefully to get him involved with sports or a youth program, per WFTV.
