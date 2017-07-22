Actor John Heard was best-known for his role as Peter McCallister on the “Home Alone” movie series.
National

July 22, 2017 12:33 PM

‘Goodbye Mr. McCallister’: Twitter says farewell to ‘Home Alone’ actor John Heard

By Thomas Oide

toide@sacbee.com

John Heard, who played the role of Peter McCallister in the beloved “Home Alone” movie series, died in Palo Alto, Calif., on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

The 72-year-old actor was found dead in an undisclosed hotel by the maid service, reportedly staying there to recover from “minor back surgery” on Wednesday, according to TMZ.

The coroner is investigating the cause of death, which is unclear, according to the Mercury News.

Heard also had roles in TV shows “The Sopranos” and “CSI: Miami.”

Many Twitter users were dismayed by the news:

