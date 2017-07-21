Sean Spicer quits, and Melissa McCarthy fans mourn loss of spicy ‘SNL’ impersonation

The resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rocked the political world but left an even more important question hanging.

Does this mean no more Melissa McCarthy impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?

No more rolling podium?

No more hiding in the bushes?

No more hand puppets?

The potential loss sent Twitter into mourning.

McCarthy’s first impersonation in February became an instant classic. She looked so uncannily like Spicer that audience members didn’t even recognize her at first. When they did, they roared.

Ok, who wrote the Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer #SNL sketch because they just made America great again — Amy Hale (@amyisprettycool) February 5, 2017

She became so tied to the role that every time Spicer made a headline — like reportedly hiding from reporters in the bushes on the White House lawn — people looked forward to Saturday night to see if McCarthy would pop up.

Sigh.

Sean Spicer, we hardly knew ye.