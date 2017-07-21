The news that Sean Spicer resigned on Friday sent social media into mourning. What happens now, people wondered, with Melissa McCarthy’s iconic Spicer impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?
The news that Sean Spicer resigned on Friday sent social media into mourning. What happens now, people wondered, with Melissa McCarthy’s iconic Spicer impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”? Saturday Night Live
The news that Sean Spicer resigned on Friday sent social media into mourning. What happens now, people wondered, with Melissa McCarthy’s iconic Spicer impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”? Saturday Night Live

National

Sean Spicer quits, and Melissa McCarthy fans mourn loss of spicy ‘SNL’ impersonation

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

July 21, 2017 2:50 PM

The resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rocked the political world but left an even more important question hanging.

Does this mean no more Melissa McCarthy impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?

No more rolling podium?

No more hiding in the bushes?

No more hand puppets?

The potential loss sent Twitter into mourning.

McCarthy’s first impersonation in February became an instant classic. She looked so uncannily like Spicer that audience members didn’t even recognize her at first. When they did, they roared.

She became so tied to the role that every time Spicer made a headline — like reportedly hiding from reporters in the bushes on the White House lawn — people looked forward to Saturday night to see if McCarthy would pop up.

More Videos

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Pause
In Puerto Rico, which has a long-running addiction crisis, the few programs that help addicts are struggling to provide services. 3:17

In Puerto Rico, which has a long-running addiction crisis, the few programs that help addicts are struggling to provide services.

Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children' 2:13

Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'

Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue 6:15

Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Californians return to fire-ravaged homes: 'everything is just gone' 2:32

Californians return to fire-ravaged homes: 'everything is just gone'

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 2:13

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus?

Operation Cross Country XI 8:13

Operation Cross Country XI

Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 5:13

Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:22

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song

  • A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

    Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings.

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings.

Alexa Ard McClatchy

Sigh.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Sean Spicer, we hardly knew ye.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Pause
In Puerto Rico, which has a long-running addiction crisis, the few programs that help addicts are struggling to provide services. 3:17

In Puerto Rico, which has a long-running addiction crisis, the few programs that help addicts are struggling to provide services.

Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children' 2:13

Operation Cross Country: 'Our Primary Goal is to Recover Children'

Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue 6:15

Former Trafficking Victim Describes Her Ordeal and Rescue

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart 3:43

Charlotte couple reunited after 60+ years apart

Californians return to fire-ravaged homes: 'everything is just gone' 2:32

Californians return to fire-ravaged homes: 'everything is just gone'

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus? 2:13

Did an eclipse darken the skies during the crucifixion of Jesus?

Operation Cross Country XI 8:13

Operation Cross Country XI

Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient 5:13

Nurse arrested after refusing to allow cop take blood from unconscious patient

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song 0:22

UNH sorority girls caught on Snapchat singing ‘N-Word’ during Kanye West’s ‘Gold Digger’ song

  • Listeria is rare but dangerous

    Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. The bacteria can grow in foods such as uncooked meats and vegetables soft, cheeses, and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't very common, it can be very dangerous.

Listeria is rare but dangerous

View More Video