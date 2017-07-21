The teens were cleaning up the neighborhood. When he learned why, he started filming

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Fire destroys more than 20 boats in Texas marina Pause 3:03 Watch this traffic stop turn into a marriage proposal 0:46 Car goes airborne, lands on St. Louis house's roof 1:01 Police in D.C. crush dozens of seized dirt bikes and ATVs 1:05 Controversial NRA ad: 'Violence of Lies' 2:28 Endangered black rhino born at Cincinnati Zoo 0:41 SUV loses control, crashes into car gas pump 1:35 Meet the poop-sniffing dog helping researchers save whales 2:08 Watch helicopter rescue of fallen rock climber 2:22 Twelve-year-old's journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Several youth from Butler, Ga., are gaining national praise after they appeared in a viral video showing them picking up garbage around their neighborhood. Facebook

Several youth from Butler, Ga., are gaining national praise after they appeared in a viral video showing them picking up garbage around their neighborhood. Facebook