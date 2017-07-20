Walmart purse-snatcher threatens to shoot shoppers who chased him out, police say

A police officer who happened to be shopping in a Walmart was able to help stop a 17-year-old purse-snatching suspect who threatened people with a handgun, officials say.
At 5:12 p.m. Wednesday, the Ocean Springs Police Department received a 911 call of an armed robbery inside the Walmart on U.S. 90, saying a man took a purse from a female and ran away.
The woman ran after him, police said in a press release, and other shoppers joined her as they chased him outside. Once outside, the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the crowd, threatening to shoot them, according to the press release.
The officer who was inside also followed the man and watched him get into a black Dodge pickup and drive toward the east exit of the parking. The officer was able to call in a description of the vehicle in time for other officers to stop the truck before it left the parking lot.
Nicholas Jvante Brothern, 17, was arrested on an armed robbery charge and he is being held at the Ocean Springs jail pending an initial appearance.
Two other males and a female were inside the truck, and police are questioning them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 228-875-2211.
