Newborn falls out of a torn restaurant trash bag. A teen employee has been charged

A South Carolina teen is facing homicide charges in Greenville after she allegedly gave birth at a restaurant where she works, then left the baby to die in the trash, according to multiple media reports.
The baby boy’s mother, 19-year-old Estela Ruiz-Gomez, of Taylors, was charged Tuesday with homicide by child abuse, reported TV station WLTX. She gave birth to a child on July 12 while in the restroom of the La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant in Greenville, and failed to provide the child with medical attention and care at the time, reports the station.
The baby had a heartbeat when found and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according Greenville.Online.com.
Ruiz-Gomez’s mother, Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez, 41, also of Taylors, is charged with aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse, the site reported reported.
FoxNews.Com reports an employee taking the trash out later that day noticed the bag was heavier than usual and dragged it across the parking lot. The bag tore and the newborn baby fell out. Authorities responded to an emergency call from the restaurant reporting that a newborn was in cardiac arrest, Fox reported.
The medical examiner performed an autopsy on July 13, according to TV station WWAY, and could find no medical reason why the child died after birth. The medical examiner also noted that dirt and gravel were found on the baby’s body, and relayed this information to the coroner, the station reported.
TV station WLOS reported Estela Ruiz-Gomez, the baby’s mother, busses tables at the restaurant, and Lorenza Gomez Rodriguez, the baby’s grandmother, was a dishwasher.
WLOS also reported that Homeland Security has a warrant against Ruiz-Gomez for not leaving the country when ordered to do so in 2016.
