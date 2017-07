Car goes airborne, lands on St. Louis house's roof

A car driving at high speed lost control and became airborne on Sunday, July 16, landing on the roof of a home in St. Louis, Missouri. According to the St Louis Fire Department, the Collapse Rescue Task Force were called to the Walnut Park West neighborhood following reports of a vehicle on the roof of an “unoccupied dwelling." The driver of the car was found in a critical condition and taken to hospital.